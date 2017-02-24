A man has pleaded guilty to possession of a shotgun without a certificate following an incident in Ventnor, at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
Timothy Clark, aged 50, of Bellevue Road, Ventnor, was charged on suspicion of affray, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.
If follows an incident at the Burlington Hotel on Wednesday (22) evening.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a shotgun without a certificate. No pleas were entered for the other two charges.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Newport Crown Court on 20 March.