Newchurch Primary School are celebrating after winning the Isle of Wight primary schools 5-a-side football competition.

In total, nine teams from across the Island took part in the event, with players from years 4, 5 and 6.

Newchurch beat Nettlestone Primary School 3 – 1 in the final.

Shalfleet Boys and Newchurch Girls were the semi-finalists.

The tournament included two girls teams and a mixed squad. The referees were 18 year old George Biss and 14 year old Adam Biss.

It developed from the Farmhouse Breakfast Week event which the Centre has held for the last four years. It was organised by Graham Biss and sponsored by Briddlesford Lodge Farm who gave goody bags including a bottle of Briddlesford milk to all 60 players. Members of the winning team also received a ‘Welly Wednesday’ voucher for a family visit to the farm.

Prizes were present by Izzy Griffin from Briddlesford Lodge Farm and Gill Kennett, Chair of Trustees of West Wight Sports and Community Centre.

Graham said:

“The competition has always been a great, fun event for the youngsters, but in the past only schools from the West Wight were able to take part. “This year we decided to open it up to all Island primary schools. It has been a real success. All the young people should be very proud of what they achieved. We are looking forward to seeing even more schools taking part next year.”







