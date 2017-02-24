In Monte Carlo last week, Usain Bolt attempted the greatest sporting selfie of all time at the star-studded Laureus Awards.

Among the stars in the picture were multiple Olympic champions Michael Phelps and Simone Biles, Formula One winner Nico Rosberg – and Claudio Ranieri.

Nine days later, Ranieri was fired as Leicester City’s manager – a victim of the overpowering imperative to dine at the Premier League’s groaning table of fine food, financed like nowhere else in European sport.

Nothing else will do.

Never mind that the smiling 65-year old Italian pulled off arguably football’s most astonishing title triumph only nine months ago.

Never mind that he turned Leicester into the most popular champions the Premier League ever had – at odds of 5,000-1.

Never mind that he was named FIFA world coach of the year last month.

Never mind that less than 24 hours before the axe fell, his team had scored a late Champions League goal in Seville that gives them at least a sporting chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

And never mind the unwavering support pledged to Ranieri by Leicester’s board a fortnight ago.

:: Claudio Ranieri sacked by Premier League champions

If proof were needed that a football club chairman’s vote of confidence is to be dreaded, Leicester provided it.

The directors said it was their most difficult decision, but they were duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

Social media went into predictable meltdown. Queens Park Rangers first-team coach Marc Bircham expressed the thoughts of many: How a manager can’t even last a year after winning the Premier League with 5,000-1 shots is a disgrace to football.

Seen through the prism of English football’s current set-up, where television’s billions make Premier League survival more important even than winning Europe’s top club competition, the decision shouldn’t have been such a shock.

It’s how we do things now. Only one of the Premier League’s last five winning managers has made it past the end of the following season.

It IS shocking, it is crazy.

But in this context, Leicester looked at the facts (they are the only club in England’s top four divisions without a league goal in 2017 and sit only one point above the dreaded relegation zone) and decided the possibility of sharing a division with Burton Albion and Scunthorpe United next season was too awful to contemplate.

They have rolled the dice – and Ranieri’s head – in the hope that a new man can avert that prospect, and keep them in the rich league.

But in doing so, as former England defender Jamie Carragher pointed out on Sky Sports, they risk alienation: I think a lot of people wouldn’t have wanted to see Leicester go down with Ranieri as the manager but I think a lot of that sympathy will go now.

Perhaps the 2016 triumph was so improbable, the adventure could only end in tears. If Ranieri feels he should have had the chance to prove otherwise, few would argue.

At least he will always have his medals, his pride, his dignity and his smile. And Monte Carlo.

