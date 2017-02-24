WATCH:Young ice skaters and ice hockey players form the Isle of Wight are demonstrating in London today (Friday) over the closure of Ryde Arena.
They are outside the building of leaseholder AEW Europe in Jerymn Street, which closed Ryde Arena in October.
They are demanding that AEW find a way to return the building to use as an ice rink, cafe bar and entertainment venue at or below the price they paid and that they fully repair, at their cost, the facility to the state required by the freeholder, the Isle of Wight Council.
WATCH:
Video by Roxy Collins