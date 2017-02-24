WATCH:Young ice skaters and ice hockey players form the Isle of Wight are demonstrating in London today (Friday) over the closure of Ryde Arena.

They are outside the building of leaseholder AEW Europe in Jerymn Street, which closed Ryde Arena in October.

They are demanding that AEW find a way to return the building to use as an ice rink, cafe bar and entertainment venue at or below the price they paid and that they fully repair, at their cost, the facility to the state required by the freeholder, the Isle of Wight Council.

WATCH:

Read the full story here.

Video by Roxy Collins







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments