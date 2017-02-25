CCTV footage has emerged of the moment a motorist mounted a pavement and drove into a teenage girl, before speeding away.
The video, released by West Midlands Police, shows the victim walking down Bromsgrove Street, Birmingham, with her mother before she is mowed down.
The 17-year-old was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the collision at around 6.30pm on 28 January. She continues to recover from her injuries.
Police appealing for information say they want to trace the car, described as a dark coloured BMW 5 series.
PC Mark Nicholson said: A teenager suffered serious neck and head injuries and is still in shock from what happened.
I would urge anyone with information to call us and I want to appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing and come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1941 28/1.
