The Foo Fighters have been announced as headliners for Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The American rock band, who were due to headline in 2015 but had to pull out when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg, revealed the news at a free concert in Frome, Somerset, on Friday.

The invite-only event marked the band’s first show in one-and-a-half years.

:: Guess who’s back to headline UK festivals?

It’s been a long time, they said as they walked on stage. We gotta play a lot of songs.

Fans who could not attend the gig were able to tune into the announcement via a live stream.

The band will play on Glastonbury’s famous Pyramid stage on Saturday 25 June.

They had kept their fans in suspense, with cryptic clues to the big announcement on their website.

Radiohead have also been confirmed to headline the festival, with the third act yet to be announced.

(c) Sky News 2017: Foo Fighters to headline at Glastonbury 2017







