Have you found an increase in the amount of dog mess on streets across the Isle of Wight?

One wheelchair user said she is fed up having to clean the mess from her tyres.

Katharine Overton has told Isle of Wight Radio of the struggle she faces every day to try and keep her essential chair clean.

She is now appealing to dog owners, who leave their pet’s mess on the streets, to discard of it in the correct way:

“I find it in Newport and everywhere I go…all of a sudden it’s there, in your face. I’m not anti-dogs, I’m not anti-dog owners, I just wish they would pick it up. “I’ve seen people that have picked it up, they’ve put it in a bag and left it on the ground, or there’s some that pick it up and throw it in a tree and I think ‘you’ve gone to all that effort to pick it up’, just put it in a normal bin and that way it saves me trying to get it off my tyres, or people getting it on their feet. It’s not nice and it smells. “It’s not a lot to ask to just pick it up. When you have babies, you have nappies and you dispose of the nappy into wherever you’ve got to dispose of it. It’s the same with a dog. If you have a dog and it soil’s, you have to pick it up and dispose of it properly. It’s just a simple plea to pick it up so we don’t get it on our wheels”







