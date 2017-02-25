Isle Of Wight Cyclist Takes On Majorca For Prostate Cancer UK

How far would you go to raise money for charity? One Isle of Wight man is flying to Majorca today (Saturday) to begin the first leg of his 10,000 mile cycle ride, which he plans to take on throughout the year.

Ian Gregory, who is registered disabled, will be cycling approximately 193 miles around Majorca for Prostate Cancer UK

He will put his foot to the pedal on Wednesday, and plans to ride the perimeter of the Balearic Island, in the Mediterranean sea, in 15 hours.

Ahead of his cycle, Ian said

“Hopefully I’ll be starting about 5-5.30 in the morning and possibly finish anytime between 8-8.30 at night. If I can get it in, in 15 hours I will be chuffed to bits. That’s the goal at the moment.”

With his disabilities, Ian said cycling help eases the pain he suffers:

“I’ve found with cycling over the last couple of years, my health is getting better. My back isn’t quite as bad as it was before and I must admit that when the doctors sit there saying “you need to exercise”, it’s true. Exercise does help.”

Since he started fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK back in 2015, Ian said he has noticed a bit of a trend.

“Whilst we’ve been out and about on the Island and people have seen us and they’ve seen the Men United sign, they’ve all made a beeline for us, pointing out that there isn’t enough awareness on the Isle of Wight. We’re hearing all these terrible stories of what these people are going through and both the wife and I sat there and, in all honesty, we were astounded by the amount of people this cancer had actually touched.”

If you would like to donate towards the cycle, visit Ian’s ‘Justgiving’ page here







