Kuala Lumpur airport is to be swept for chemicals, nearly two weeks after the murder of Kim Jong-Nam with a toxic nerve agent.

Following test results which showed the 45-year old was killed by the banned substance VX, officials have said they will be conducting a forensic sweep of one of the terminals.

The checks, which will take place at 1am on Sunday local time, will be carried out by police forensic teams as well as their hazardous materials unit, the fire service and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board.

:: What is VX nerve agent and what does it do?

Officials had previously insisted the airport – which has seen tens of thousands of passengers pass through since the attack nearly two weeks ago – was safe.

No areas had been cordoned off or protective measures put in place, although officials have said the footsteps of the suspects’ were being traced in order to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, one of the female suspects arrested for the murder claimed she was paid the equivalent of £72 to carry out what she believed was a prank.

Indonesian national Siti Aisyah said she had been handed 400 Malaysian ringgits to smear an oily substance – similar to baby oil – onto Mr Kim’s face.

The 25-year-old suspect also said she did not want her parents to see her in custody as she did not want them to be sad and was worried about their health.

A 28-year-old Vietnamese woman – who said she believed she was starring in some sort of comedy video – and a North Korean man have also been arrested.

Police are currently hunting for further suspects, including four North Korean men who they believe provided the women with poison before fleeing the country.

Malaysian officials have also warned they will issue an arrest warrant for North Korean diplomat Hyon Kwang Song if he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

They had previously acknowledged his right to diplomatic immunity, which meant he could not be forced to attend questioning.

