Rory McIlroy has defended his decision to play golf with Donald Trump after a flood of criticism and abuse, saying it "was, quite simply, a round of golf".

The golf star accepted an offer to join the US president on the fairways at Trump International in Florida last weekend.

At the time McIlroy was clearly impressed by Mr Trump’s performance. He said: He [Trump] probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70s.

However, his actions prompted a backlash on social media, with some labelling him a bigot and a fascist, the 27-year-old Northern Irishman said.

In a post on his Twitter account McIlroy hit back, saying: I don’t agree with everything my friends or family say or do, but I still play golf with them. Last week I was invited to play golf with the President of the United States. Whether you respect the person who holds that position or not, you respect the office that he holds.

That wasn’t an endorsement or a political statement of any kind. it was, quite simply, a round of golf. Golf was our common ground, nothing else. I’ve travelled all over the world and have been fortunate enough to befriend people from many different countries, beliefs and cultures.

To be called a fascist and a bigot by some people because I spent time in someone’s company is just ridiculous. I hope, to some degree, this clarifies my decision to accept the invitation that was extended to me.

McIlory finished his post by saying he was looking forward to returning from injury in Mexico, the US’ neighbour and the country from which Trump plans to stop illegal immigrants crossing the border into the US by building a wall.

The World Golf Championship tournament was moved away from the Trump-owned Doral course in Miami by the PGA Tour in a move which at the time angered the man who later became president.

McIlroy’s post ended: Thanks to everyone for your continued support and I look forward to making my comeback in Mexico next week!

(c) Sky News 2017: Rory McIlroy says game of golf with Donald Trump not ‘an endorsement’







