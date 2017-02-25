VIDEO Winched Aboard: Fire-Hit Car Carrier Headed For Isle Of Wight

A car carrier that developed an on-board fire in its cargo hold was forced to turn around and to head for an anchorage off the Isle of Wight on Friday.
Members of Hampshire’s Fire and Rescue Marine Response team were dramatically airlifted on board the Honor, by the Coastguard helicopter based at Lee on Solent.
The MCA has released video footage of the operation:
FOOTAGE JUST IN – heli transfer of @Hants_fire, @PortofSoton and @MCA_Media teams to car carrier #allsafe https://t.co/ItQ7QEpRWj pic.twitter.com/A75s45eqB6
— Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) February 24, 2017
A pilot from Southampton Port and a MCA Marine Casualty Officer were also sent to the vessel which has since returned to Southampton.
The Honor had left Southampton for Baltimore, USA, and was in the English Channel when the fire was discovered.
The crew turned around and headed back towards the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Friday morning.
No-one was hurt and on-board firefighting systems were used to fight the blaze. The cargo space was sealed.