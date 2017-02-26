The Isle of Wight Fairtrade Fortnight starts tomorrow (Monday).

Fairtrade Fortnight is when campaigners, businesses, schools and places of worship show their support for the farmers and workers who grow our food in developing countries.

Fairtrade works to benefit small-scale farmers and workers, who are amongst the most marginalised groups globally, through trade rather than aid to enable them to maintain their livelihoods.

For certain products, such as coffee, cocoa, cotton and rice, Fairtrade only certifies small-scale farmer organisations. Working through democratic organisations of small-scale farmers, Fairtrade offers rural families the stability of income which enables them to plan for the future. It also works with larger scale organisations.

On the Island, the Fairtrade Forum, working with the Isle of Wight Council has achieved Fairtrade status for the Isle of Wight.

Julian Jones is from Cafe Society on Newport High Street, which has used Fairtrade products since it’s launch 17 years ago:

“We’ve always wanted to explore the opportunity of selling Fairtrade products wherever possible. The Isle of Wight Fairtrade Forum has been very helpful in promoting us and Fairtrade, and they’ve actually made the Island a Fairtrade Island with the cooperation of the Isle of Wight Council over the last few years and that means that a great number of places on the Island, hotels restaurants, cafe have actually started selling more and more Fairtrade products which is great news for the Fairtrade organisation that helps these farmers and producers in 3rd world countries.”







