Southampton fans from the Isle of Wight are in London this weekend, preparing for today’s (Sunday) League Cup Final.

Southampton are taking on Manchester United in the showpiece final at Wembley.

Southampton made it through by defeating Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Arsenal and Liverpool – keeping clean sheets in every round.

Devoted Southampton fans, Newport couple Steve and Lucy Ricketts, are flying back from their holiday in New York to meet other fans at the match.

Meanwhile, Joe Collins – who runs Off the Wall barbers in Newport – is also going to the match and is hoping for the right result:

“We’ve made it to Wembley without conceding a goal in the League Cup – and I am sure we can go all the way. “There’s quite a few of us going to Wembley from the Isle of Wight and it should be a great day. “My score prediction is 1-0 to Southampton – come on you Saints!”

Listen to Joe speaking to Isle of Wight Radio’s Jamie White:

The game is live on Sky Sports 1. Kick off is 4.30pm.







