A film criticising Hillary Clinton and superhero ensemble Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice were tied for the most Razzie awards this year.

The annual tongue-in-cheek Razzies serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s Oscars ceremony and take place on the eve of the Academy Awards.

This year, much like the rest of the movie industry, the Razzies got political.

The documentary Hillary’s America: The Secret History Of The Democratic Party by Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative commentator and best-selling author, was named worst movie of the year.

The documentary won four awards in total, tied with Batman v Superman.

D’Souza was named worst actor for narrating his documentary and worst director alongside co-writer and co-director Bruce Schooley, while the actress who portrayed Mrs Clinton got worst actress.

The superhero movie got worst screen combo for Ben Affleck, playing the caped crusader, and Henry Cavill as Superman; worst remake, rip-off or sequel; worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg.

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry awards, follow a Hollywood awards season marked by outspoken speeches and protests against President Donald Trump.

D’Souza thanked the academy for the prizes, saying in a recorded message that being dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic.

My audience loves the fact that you hate me.

The reason you are giving it to me is because you’re very upset Trump won.

You’ve never got over it, you probably never will.

Kristen Wiig got the title of worst supporting actress for her role in Zoolander No 2.

A special mention was also made for Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson who received the Razzie redeemer award two years after he was named worst supporting actor.

:: Oscars predictions: Who will win and who should

:: Oscars 2017: Full list of nominations

The Oscars are held on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments