Meryl Streep has accused designer Karl Lagerfeld of attempting to spoil her appearance at the Oscars, after he claimed she was being paid to wear a gown on the red carpet.

Their row made headlines around the world following his allegation that Streep had decided against wearing a Chanel gown because she could be compensated for wearing a dress by a different designer.

Yesterday, Lagerfeld admitted he had been mistaken and expressed regret for his remarks – but the actress dismissed his mea culpa, and said it was a weak attempt at an apology.

Streep said: The story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honour in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience.

The 67-year-old is in the running for a best actress gong at the Academy Awards for her portrayal of an eccentric opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins.

A win at the Dolby Theatre tonight would mean she has a fourth Oscar to her name.

Streep attracted criticism from Donald Trump when she accepted the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes – and condemned the President for mocking a disabled reporter.

During her speech, she had said: This instinct to humiliate when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.

Afterwards, Mr Trump dismissed Streep as overrated and a Hillary flunky.

Further politically charged speeches are expected from tonight’s winners at the Academy Awards – with its president, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, telling Sky News: I think and I hope that those on stage will give 45 seconds of something really meaningful and touching.

:: Watch the 2017 Oscars, starting with live red carpet action from 11.30pm on Sky Oscars HD tonight, and news of the winners live from Hollywood on Sky News from 6am Monday morning.

(c) Sky News 2017: Streep accuses Karl Lagerfeld of spoiling her Oscar nomination







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments