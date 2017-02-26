WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: Sunday Express
The killer of teenage fiction author Helen Bailey was prone to violent rages.
:: The Mail on Sunday
A critically ill five-year-old girl died hours after a GP refused to see her.
:: The Sunday Telegraph
Britons are facing a threat from terrorism not seen since the IRA attacks of the 1970s, says the UK’s new terror watchdog.
:: The Sunday Times
A shake-up in immigration rules is expected to limit benefits for new migrants.
:: Daily Star Sunday
Let It Shine judge Martin Kemp has made an admission about drug use.
:: Sunday People
A £137,000 treatment for a teenager will go ahead.
