WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: Sunday Express

The killer of teenage fiction author Helen Bailey was prone to violent rages.

:: The Mail on Sunday

A critically ill five-year-old girl died hours after a GP refused to see her.

:: The Sunday Telegraph

Britons are facing a threat from terrorism not seen since the IRA attacks of the 1970s, says the UK’s new terror watchdog.

:: The Sunday Times

A shake-up in immigration rules is expected to limit benefits for new migrants.

:: Daily Star Sunday

Let It Shine judge Martin Kemp has made an admission about drug use.

:: Sunday People

A £137,000 treatment for a teenager will go ahead.

