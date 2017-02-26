Donald Trump will not attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, a high-profile event that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists.

The announcement marks a break with an annual tradition where the US president is the guest of honour.

It came as Mr Trump lashed out as some media, calling some fake news and the enemy of the people.

The attacks have strained relationships with the press.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The annual dinner is a light-hearted roast held by journalists and attended by celebrities. This year it is held on 29 April in Washington.

Some news outlets such as Bloomberg News and The New Yorker, which usually host lavish after-parties, had already backed out this year.

The dinner has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic, said Jeff Mason, a Reuters White House correspondent who heads the association this year.

On Friday, the White House excluded several major US news organisations from an off-camera briefing held by the White House press secretary.

Reporters for CNN, The New York Times, Politico, The Los Angeles Times and BuzzFeed were not allowed into the session in the office of press secretary Sean Spicer, a decision that drew strong protests and led some to boycott the briefing.

