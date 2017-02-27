Thousands of middle-aged people with cancer are being forced to borrow money from their parents, according to a new study.

Macmillan Cancer Support says more than 30,000 people with cancer in their 40s and 50s have had to borrow money from their parents, while more than 2,000 have had to move in with their parents or parents-in-law after having to sell their house.

The charity’s report – No Small Change – says costs such as travelling to and from hospital coupled with a loss of income due to cancer are resulting in more middle-aged people having to turn to the bank of mum and dad.

The charity says cancer costs an average of £570 a month in lost income or increased expenditure.

Rosie Downes from Macmillan told Sky News the financial impact can come as a shock.

Nobody saves for a cancer diagnoses. So when people are diagnosed they don’t tend to expect there is going to be a financial impact as well.

And there is a very substantial financial impact for many people.

Four in five people say they are hit by around £570 a month in costs and that’s partly a result of a reduction in income if people have to cut down their hours or give up work altogether if they’re not well enough.

The charity says cancer can rob people of their independence, leaving them feeling ashamed and distressed.

Terry White was diagnosed with cancer when he was 56. Now 63, he is in remission.

He was made redundant from his £60,000-a-year job, and was forced to sell his five-bedroom detached home and downsize.

He explained how the cost of cancer hit him hard, calling the financial impact tremendous.

From trying to exist on £74 pounds a week, trying to eat properly, fresh fruit and vegetables is almost impossible without help from the family.

At the age of 56 I was deeply embarrassed to go to my aged parents and say, ‘Mum, dad, I don’t know which way to turn, but I’m £2,000 in arrears with my mortgage.’ I was fortunate they lent me £2,000.

Macmillan Cancer Support is calling on the Government to do more to ensure those with cancer can access the benefits they need, and also wants the banking and insurance sector to provide better financial support.

A spokesman said the Government has worked closely with cancer charities to ensure patients get all the support they need, including through our benefits system.

Last year we announced that by 2020 everyone diagnosed with cancer in England will benefit from an individually tailored recovery package developed by Macmillan Cancer Support, which helps ensure patients get rehabilitation, work and financial support services, he added.

