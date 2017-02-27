Councillor: Island Roads Is “Fobbing Off” Islanders Over Flooding

A Gatcombe resident is calling on the Isle of Wight Council for help after the resurfacing of a road changed its shape, directing rainwater into his drive.

Then, he says, work to fix the problem sent water into a stream that runs through his garden. Now that floods instead. He has told Isle of Wight Radio that he fears his home might flood too.

He told us:

“[Island Roads] raised the level of the road by 110 mm and because of that the water that has normally flowed down this road…now comes into the drives of the houses, which it didn’t do before. “To try to mitigate that, Island Roads did some…drainage work at the top of the road which redirected a lot of that water into a small stream that runs eventually through our garden. “Consequently now, when there’s a heavy rainfall situation, a lot of this water comes through our garden and completely floods our back garden, as well as the potential problem of flooding the front garden…because the road has been raised.”

Mr Smith says he has made a formal complaint to the local authority. Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Isle of Wight Council for a comment but has not received a reply.

Central Wight Councillor Bob Seely says Mr Smith is not the only Islander to notice changes in the way rainwater drains off resurfaced roads. At a meeting of the Full Council earlier this month, Cllr Seely asked a question of Executive Councillor Jon Gilbey:

“Does Island Roads consider the likely impact on individual properties of changing road height and camber prior to resurfacing? Will you ask Island Roads to look into the issue, and to take the concerns of residents in my ward and others seriously?…Will you press Island Roads to see this as a recognised problem, not a series of isolated and disconnected cases? “Does Island Roads keep a list of people who believe their properties face an increased risk of flooding after resurfacing, or who have complained about the change in camber and height? If not, will it agree to do so? Will you press Island Roads to agree to monitor such properties, and to encourage Island Roads to engage and work constructively with property-owners to minimise the dangers of flooding.”

John Smith is one of those with problems. He says he has already see a foot of water rise in his garden and is worried about his home. He wants the PFI company to act on one of three options: doing the work again; widening the stream; or improving drainage:

“I’ve been telling the [Isle Of Wight Council] for two and a half years. Nobody at the council has rejected that supposition, but they equally haven’t directed Island Roads to compensate for that problem. The road was always full of water. That was it. Nobody got flooded.”

Councillor Seely says:

“Island Roads have done a really good job generally. In a small number of cases people are facing increased flood risk. For those people affected it’s a really serious problem. This is not isolated. I first thought it was just Gatcombe…then Niton and Rookley. At least four other councillors have had Islanders come to them. “Island Roads, on this issue, are fobbing people off…. Island roads are not working with residents. I want Island Roads to take this seriously, to have a database of those people affected, and try to work with them. “I want more answers. I will be writing to Island Roads. We need Island Roads to react to this. There’s so much good coming out of this [PFI contract] but I want them to think about what they’re doing with the camber in some areas.”

Isle of Wight Radio has asked for a comment from Island Roads but has not had a response.







