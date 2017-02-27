Crash Closes Ashey Road Near Ryde

A crash has closed Ashey near Ryde this afternoon (Monday).

A Police spokesperson said they received a report of a car colliding with a telegraph pole just after 1.45pm.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service is also in attendance and the fire service has also been called.

A car has come to rest next to the forecourt of Ashey Road Garage.

*UPDATED 2.07pm

*Isle of Wight Radio has been told that two cars – a Citroen and a BMW – were in collision, with one then colliding with a telegraph pole. It is understood another car – an Audi – has also been damaged.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service has confirmed one person is being conveyed to St Mary’s Hospital.

**UPDATED 3.13pm

**Ashey Road remains closed. BT engineers have been called as cables from the telegraph pole have been damaged are remain in the road.









