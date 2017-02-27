ELEMIS Announced As Cowes Week Sponsor For Ladies Day

A skincare and spa brand is the latest company to join Cowes Week as one of its official sponsors.

ELEMIS will be promoting this year’s Ladies Day – an event that recognises the very best in women sailors.

Noella Gabriel, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ELEMIS said:

“We are delighted to be the official sponsor of Ladies Day at Cowes Week. Ladies Day is a fantastic event that recognises the successes of many female sailors and we are extremely proud to be a part of this. We look forward to bringing the ELEMIS wellbeing experience to the event as well as hosting the evening reception at which the Ladies Day trophy will be awarded.”

CWL’s Commercial & Marketing Director, Kate Johnson, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome ELEMIS to Cowes Week 2017. Ladies Day has really been gaining momentum at Cowes Week, adding a sense of fun to the week as well as allowing us to put the spotlight on women both competing and enjoying the event. “Working with ELEMIS will help us to continue to focus on ladies that day and give women at the regatta the opportunity to experience this exciting skincare and spa therapy brand. We will again be encouraging all the ladies at the event to dress in traditional nautical stripes, and boats with women on board will be flying an ELEMIS Ladies Day flag”.

Ladies Day will return to Cowes Week on Tuesday 1 August.







