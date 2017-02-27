Four people have been injured and one person has been taken to hospital following a crash on Ashey Road near Ryde this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a Citroen and a BMW at 1.48pm.

ashey road ryde crash

A telegraph pole was also knocked down in the incident, damaging another car – an Audi.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service confirmed one person was conveyed to Sta Mary’s Hospital.

BT Engineers have been called to repair damaged cables which are in the road.

Ashey Road has now re-opened.


