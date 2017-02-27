Four people have been injured and one person has been taken to hospital following a crash on Ashey Road near Ryde this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a Citroen and a BMW at 1.48pm.

A telegraph pole was also knocked down in the incident, damaging another car – an Audi.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service confirmed one person was conveyed to Sta Mary’s Hospital.

BT Engineers have been called to repair damaged cables which are in the road.

Ashey Road has now re-opened.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments