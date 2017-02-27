The Government must take "targeted action" to avoid a "catastrophic failure" in the NHS, an influential parliamentary committee has said.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said few NHS trusts feel they have a plan for meeting financial targets set by the Government.

It said public bickering between the Prime Minister and the NHS over funding at a time when the health service is facing severe financial problems is an insult to taxpayers.

Theresa May and NHS England boss Simon Stevens are publicly falling out over funding and must find a way to work together in the best interests of patients, alongside the Department of Health, the committee said.

The intervention comes after Mr Stevens told the committee last month that an extra £10bn was being made available to NHS England over six years, but overall it had got less than set out in its five-year plan.

The comments by Mr Stevens, who is due to appear before the committee again on Monday, contradicted those of Mrs May, who has insisted the NHS got what it wanted in the funding settlement.

PAC chairwoman Meg Hillier told Sky News: This report builds on what we’ve been doing over the last year and last year the Department of Health used smoke and mirrors to balance the NHS budget.

The Public Accounts Committee gave them a yellow card then and we’re warning them now that it will be a red card this year if the budget doesn’t stack up.

What we’re really seeing is petty bickering going on between those parties, Anonymous briefings from Number 10 against Simon Stevens, who heads NHS England.

It may be saving face for the Government today, or so they think, but it’s going to cost lives tomorrow if we don’t have a long-term sustainable solution for the NHS.

An NHS England spokeswoman said that while the PAC was right to highlight the pressures, there is now a fundamental agreement on the action needed.

To that end, the NHS delivery plan being published at the end of March will clearly set out the NHS’s realistic and agreed game plan for the next two years, she added.

The report comes after NHS Trusts reported a deficit of £886m in the first nine months of the financial year.

While the amount owed by NHS Trusts is down from the record overspend of £2.45bn in 2015/16, the health service is not on track to meet a year-end deficit target of £580m.

And the committee warned that action being taken to restore financial stability is affecting patients’ access to services.

The DoH, NHS England and NHS Improvement should set out a clear and transparent recovery plan immediately, the committee said.

Among other recommendations, the committee called on the Government to publish an assessment of whether the NHS has capacity to deliver everything they are expected to within the agreed time frames.

By July, ministers should also report back on what they have done to understand the link between financial performance and the impact on patient care.

And they should analyse the impact extreme financial pressure in social care is having on the NHS and reveal their findings, the committee said.

A DoH spokeswoman said: We are united behind the ambition to make the NHS the safest, highest-quality healthcare system in the world – which also means ensuring financial sustainability for the future, and the hospital sector’s financial position has now improved by £1.3bn compared to this time last year, with 44 fewer trusts in deficit.

