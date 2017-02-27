Moonlight has been awarded the best picture Oscar after La La Land was handed the top gong in error.

The awards ceremony was plunged into chaos after presenter Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope and announced the musical as the winner.

Producer Fred Berger came forward to inform the cast that Moonlight had indeed won, showing the envelope as proof, after the La La Land crew had already given its acceptance speech.

This is not a joke, Berger said.

There’s a mistake. Moonlight you guys won best picture. Moonlight you won best picture. Moonlight best picture.

Beatty then proceeded to excuse himself for the mixup, explaining he had been handed the wrong envelope.

I want to tell you what happened I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land and that is why I took

such a long look at Faye and at you, he said.

But Stone later said she was holding the card the whole time.

I was holding my best actress in a leading role card the entire time. I don’t mean to start stuff but whatever story that was – I have that card, she said.

So I’m not sure what happened and I really wanted to talk to you guys first.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins eventualy took to the stage to accept the award.

Very clearly even in my dreams this can’t be true. But to hell with it because this is true. It’s true, its not fake.

While the La La Land crew exited the stage, Jenkins thanked them, saying: We have been on the road with these guys and it was so gracious and so generous of them.

Jenkins later said he had seen two cards, and that he wanted to see the card and Warren refused to show it to anybody before he showed it to me.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres took to twitter to comment.

Nothing like live TV, she said. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction.

Sky’s Entertainment Correspondent Katie Spencer, on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, said: We are still in shock here. It was the most horrible, bizarre, jaw-dropping end to any Oscars that I’ve certainly seen.

Best picture is the big prize of the evening. The one that everyone tunes into. It really overshadows everything that went before it. It is just utterly horrific to watch that unfolding, she explained.

Very awkward and very embarrassing for the Academy.

Damien Chazelle’s celebrated musical, which was up for a record-tying 14 nominations, took home only 6 awards.

Moonlight, with only three wins – best supporting actor, best adapted screenplay and best picture – becomes an unusualy small Oscar winner, having made just over $22m (£17m) in the US box office.

