The new Floating Bridge won’t be up and running until May – the Isle of Wight Council has confirmed.

The new multi-million pound Floating Bridge is being built in Wales by Mainstay Marine and the old one is out of service while work is carried out on the slipway.

A pedestrian-only launch is running at the moment – but it has a 10.20pm curfew from Cowes and 10.25pm from East Cowes.

Although the new Floating Bridge is on schedule to be hooked up by March to the chains that run across the River Medina between East Cowes and Cowes, it will then need to be tested and staff will need to be trained – planned for April.

It’s not expected to accept passengers and vehicles until early May.

As part of setting the council’s medium term financial plan it was agreed at Full Council to increase foot passenger charges; ‘pay as you go’ will increase from £1 to £1.50 whilst the rate for Saver Card holders will increase from 70p to £1.

To coincide with the new bridge coming into service, the Saver Card will be extended for use by vehicles and, as with the prices for foot passengers, drivers of vehicles holding Saver Card will be eligible for a considerable discount against the ‘pay as you go’ rates. Recognising that the cost of regular vehicle travel will be higher, an option to set up a Direct Debit is being introduced.

Isle of Wight Council Executive member for transport and infrastructure, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming the sixth floating bridge to its permanent home, on the Isle of Wight. “Mainstay Marine has manufactured a floating bridge that will become iconic to residents and visitors alike. It has been fascinating watching the construction and development of the project.”

Stewart Graves, Managing Director of Mainstay Marine, said:

“The new ferry has been a fantastic project to work on, with many of our apprentices assisting with its construction.”

The ferry is the sixth floating bridge to operate between Cowes and East Cowes since 1859. Last year, it carried 1,382,624 passengers.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments