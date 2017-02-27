This year’s Oscar wins are out and Hollywood musical La La Land failed to take the top prize. Check the full list bellow:

BEST PICTURE

Moonlight – WINNER

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea – WINNER

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Denzel Washington – Fences

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight – WINNER

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou – The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea – WINNER

Taylor Sheridan – Hell Or High Water

Mike Mills – 20th Century Women

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Moonlight – WINNER

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Arrival

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Zootopia – WINNER

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

The Red Turtle

My Life as a Zucchini

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

La La Land, Linus Sandgren – WINNER

Arrival, Bradford Young

Lion, Greig Fraser

Moonlight, James Laxton

Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – WINNER

Allied

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

BEST DOCUMENTARY

OJ: Made In America – WINNER

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

13th

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The White Helmets – WINNER

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

BEST FILM EDITING

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Salesman, Iran – WINNER

Land Of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Suicide Squad – WINNER

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz – WINNER

Jackie, Mica Levi

Lion, Dustin O’Halloran

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

City Of Stars, La La Land – WINNER

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

La La Land – WINNER

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Passengers

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Piper, Alan Barillaro – WINNER

Blind Vaysha, Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time, Andrew Coats

Pear Cider And Cigarettes, Robert Valley

Pearl, Patrick Osborne

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Sing – WINNER

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme Et Le TGV

Silent Nights

Timecode

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival – WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Arrival

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Jungle Book – WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Kubo And The Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

(c) Sky News 2017: Oscars 2017: The full list of winners


Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news

We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information.










By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions
Put terms here.




Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR