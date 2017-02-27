This year’s Oscar wins are out and Hollywood musical La La Land failed to take the top prize. Check the full list bellow:
BEST PICTURE
Moonlight – WINNER
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea – WINNER
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Denzel Washington – Fences
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight – WINNER
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges – Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou – The Lobster
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea – WINNER
Taylor Sheridan – Hell Or High Water
Mike Mills – 20th Century Women
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Moonlight – WINNER
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Arrival
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Zootopia – WINNER
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
The Red Turtle
My Life as a Zucchini
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
La La Land, Linus Sandgren – WINNER
Arrival, Bradford Young
Lion, Greig Fraser
Moonlight, James Laxton
Silence, Rodrigo Prieto
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – WINNER
Allied
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
BEST DOCUMENTARY
OJ: Made In America – WINNER
Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
13th
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The White Helmets – WINNER
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
BEST FILM EDITING
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Salesman, Iran – WINNER
Land Of Mine, Denmark
A Man Called Ove, Sweden
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Germany
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Suicide Squad – WINNER
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz – WINNER
Jackie, Mica Levi
Lion, Dustin O’Halloran
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Passengers, Thomas Newman
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
City Of Stars, La La Land – WINNER
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
La La Land – WINNER
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Passengers
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Piper, Alan Barillaro – WINNER
Blind Vaysha, Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time, Andrew Coats
Pear Cider And Cigarettes, Robert Valley
Pearl, Patrick Osborne
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Sing – WINNER
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme Et Le TGV
Silent Nights
Timecode
BEST SOUND EDITING
Arrival – WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
BEST SOUND MIXING
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
Arrival
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Jungle Book – WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Kubo And The Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
