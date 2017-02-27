The family of a Welsh rugby international who was killed in a car crash have paid tribute to her, saying she was "loved and valued by many".

Elli Norkett, 20, suffered fatal injuries when her Toyota Yaris collided with a Vauxhall Insignia in Neath Port Talbot, south Wales, at 7.40pm on Saturday.

A 42-year-old woman driving the Vauxhall and a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miss Norkett, from Llandarcy, Neath, was the youngest player in the Rugby World Cup in 2013.

In a statement released through South Wales Police, her family said: Elli Norkett was a kind-hearted and caring 20-year-old final year student at Cardiff Met University, studying sport development.

In 2013 she was the youngest player in the Rugby World Cup and had gained four Welsh senior caps at the age of 17.

Elli also represented Wales at Sevens and was selected for the Great Britain Students Sevens.

On the club front she was proud to represent Swansea Ladies and the Ospreys. At Cardiff Met she played in two BUCS finals at Twickenham and wanted to pursue a career in coaching the game she loved.

Elli was loved and valued by many and has touched the hearts of all her family and friends due to her kind nature and endearing personality.

The family wish to be allowed to grief in peace at this extremely distressing time.

A spokesman for the Welsh Rugby Union said called her a talented, dedicated player and popular team-mate.

In a statement, the Ospreys said the club was deeply saddened by Miss Norkett’s death.

At just 20-years old, she had her whole life in front of her. Not only was she a talented rugby player she was a good human being, probably the most important thing about her.

As an Ospreys in the Community coach, who as recently as last week was working with us as part of the team leading our half-term kids camps at Llandarcy Academy of Sport, she was also a role model to the next generation, an inspiration to boys and girls of all ages who enjoyed being instructed by an Osprey and a Welsh international.

Her greatest legacy will be in those youngsters who continue to enjoy the game of rugby having been fortunate enough to be coached by her on one of our camps.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

South Wales Police is asking anyone who saw the incident – or the manner of driving of either of the vehicles involved beforehand – to contact the Western Roads Policing Unit, via 101, quoting reference 1700073461.

(c) Sky News 2017: Welsh rugby star Elli Norkett, 20, killed in car crash







