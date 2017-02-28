Ashey Homes Left Without Water This Morning 28th February 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Residents at Ashey near Ryde are without water this morning.Up to 180 homes are affected by a burst 10inch water pipe since the early hours of this morning.Southern Water have said that they are on the scene and working to fix the pipe. Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or newsWe want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name Email Address Post Title File(s) Add another file Post Content Accept Terms and Conditions By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditionsPut terms here. Comments commentsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORIsle Of Wight Council Considers Red Funnel And Westridge Farm Plans (Again)The Isle Of Wight Goes Flipping Crazy For Pancake DayCouncillor: Island Roads Is “Fobbing Off” Islanders Over Flooding Must ReadRussian teams ordered to replay bandy match after 20 own goals 27th February 2017Unidentified sea creature washes up on Philippines beach 24th February 2017Mini Sandstorm On Yaverland Beach 23rd February 2017WATCH: Isle Of Wight Asda Build From Above 23rd February 2017‘Enormous’ £1m cannabis haul found in raid on 1980s nuclear bunker 23rd February 2017Load more