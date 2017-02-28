Relatives of the British victims of the Tunisian terror attack will today hear the conclusions of the inquest into the deaths.

The coroner, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith, will deliver his findings at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The families are expected to be in court to hear the final conclusion.

Thirty British holidaymakers were killed in the attack, which took place in the popular seaside resort of Sousse.

:: Tunisia terror attack: Most deaths ‘avoidable’

It was the biggest loss of British life in a terror attack since the London bombings in 2005.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui carried out the massacre at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on 26 June 2015, before he was shot dead by local police.

CCTV pictures and video filmed from mobile phones captured him walking through the resort, randomly shooting guests.

The inquest was shown a computer simulation of the route he took, plotting the exact points each of the victims was killed.

It has been a difficult time for all the families.

They had wanted the coroner to consider a neglect conclusion, after they claimed the tour operator TUI had failed to protect the guests adequately.

Their legal team argued TUI had not taken the terror threat seriously enough.

But the coroner indicated he did not believe neglect played a part in the deaths.

At the time there were concerns about the terror risk in Tunisia, given that three months earlier gunmen had killed 22 people in the Bardo Museum in Tunis, the country’s capital.

Just one day before the Sousse resort attack, a Foreign Office meeting concluded they might need to consider again whether the recent attacks should mean the threat level be raised from green to amber.

Over the past three weeks, the inquest has heard evidence from a number of witnesses who were at the resort during the attack.

They spoke about the moments they saw the gunman walking along the beach reloading his automatic rifle before taking aim at tourists.

Tunisian authorities have still to find the driver of a vehicle which dropped him in a side road close to the hotel.

The coroner is expected to deliver his findings and conclusions at 10am.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments