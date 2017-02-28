HMP Isle of Wight Prison Staff Blocked From Taking Industrial Action Following High Court Ruling

Prison officers, including those at HMP Isle of Wight, will no longer be able to “walk out”’ following a ruling at the High Court this afternoon (Tuesday).
An injunction has been put in place, by the court, to block any industrial action by prison staff and will come into force tomorrow morning.
The Government took it to court following recent “walk outs”, made by prison officers across the UK, who were protesting over pay and working conditions.
Staff at HMP Isle of Wight took action last November following the dispute.