HMP Isle of Wight Prison Staff Blocked From Taking Industrial Action Following High Court Ruling

Prison officers, including those at HMP Isle of Wight, will no longer be able to “walk out”’ following a ruling at the High Court this afternoon (Tuesday).

An injunction has been put in place, by the court, to block any industrial action by prison staff and will come into force tomorrow morning.

The Government took it to court following recent “walk outs”, made by prison officers across the UK, who were protesting over pay and working conditions.

Staff at HMP Isle of Wight took action last November following the dispute.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments