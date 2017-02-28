Isle Of Wight’s Flipping Good Pancake Day Fun In Yarmouth

Pancake Racing at Yarmouth

Lemon and sugar or golden syrup? The Isle of Wight is marking Shrove Tuesday with pancake races in Yarmouth Square.

The annual event, run by the town’s carnival committee, has been taking place this morning.

Organiser Chris Waddington told Isle of Wight Radio:

“People just turn up if they want to run….they just get in the line. It’s great fun.”

Dominique Sandeman ran a race dressed as a unicorn:

“I did it once before. I haven’t been practising though. I might survive and not fall over. That’s my aim!”

Marion Smith told Isle of Wight Radio that she is new to pancake races:

“It’s been fantastic fun. I’ve never done it before. I came last on the ladies’ race. I think I might get into training for next year.”

Alpacas in the Square at Yarmouth.
Meanwhile, East Cowes will host races in the square outside Waitrose this afternoon.

