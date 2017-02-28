Development plans for East Cowes and Ryde are being discussed again by the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee members, for the second time in weeks.

Scroll down for live updates

A scheme for 80 homes at Westridge Farm, Ryde was turned down by members of the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee last month, despite being recommended for approval.

Red Funnel’s second scheme for East Cowes will also be discussed again.

approving one part of the scheme while rejecting the other. Planning Committee members split the proposal in two last month,

initial plan The ferry firm’sis already being appealed and will go to a public enquiry.







