A new festival will be hitting the grounds of Robin Hill this September.

‘Eklectica’ will take over the former Bestival site, on the outskirts of Newport, on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September.

Organisers, Vectis Ventures, who own the park, said it is a “boutique music festival with an eclectic twist”.

A spokesperson from Vectis Ventures said full details about the event, including headline acts and tickets, will be released shortly.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments