PICTURES: Pancake Day On The Isle Of Wight Is A Flipping Success

Local school children, parents, businesses and residents of Yarmouth seemed to all have a flipping good time at the town’s annual Pancake race.

Hosted by the Yarmouth Carnival Committee, the event in the town’s square saw a range of age groups take part – from pre-school children to over 50’s.

Marion Smith, who took part in the women’s and the over 50’s race, said:

“It’s been fantastic fun. I have never done it before and it’s so much bigger than I thought it would…I think I would do it again and get into training for next year.”

Dominque Sandeman took part in the business race on behalf of Harvey’s:

“I’ve done it once before but I haven’t been practising, though…my aim is to not fall over.”

This afternoon (Tuesday), residents in East Cowes will take part in a pancake race, in the square, outside Waitrose.