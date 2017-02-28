PICTURES: Pancake Day On The Isle Of Wight Is A Flipping Success

Local school children, parents, businesses and residents of Yarmouth seemed to all have a flipping good time at the town’s annual Pancake race.
(Scroll down for gallery)
Hosted by the Yarmouth Carnival Committee, the event in the town’s square saw a range of age groups take part – from pre-school children to over 50’s.
Marion Smith, who took part in the women’s and the over 50’s race, said:
“It’s been fantastic fun. I have never done it before and it’s so much bigger than I thought it would…I think I would do it again and get into training for next year.”
Dominque Sandeman took part in the business race on behalf of Harvey’s:
“I’ve done it once before but I haven’t been practising, though…my aim is to not fall over.”
This afternoon (Tuesday), residents in East Cowes will take part in a pancake race, in the square, outside Waitrose.
1. Yarmouth Pancake Race
2. Yarmouth Pancake Race
3. Yarmouth Pancake Race
4. Yarmouth Pancake Race
5. Yarmouth Pancake Race
Yarmouth Pancake Race
6. Yarmouth Pancake Race
7. Yarmouth Pancake Race
8. Yarmouth Pancake Race
9. Yarmouth Pancake Race
10. Yarmouth Pancake Race
11. Yarmouth Pancake Race
12. Yarmouth Pancake Race
13. Yarmouth Pancake Race
14. Yarmouth Pancake Race
15. Yarmouth Pancake Race
16. Yarmouth Pancake Race
17. Yarmouth Pancake Race
18. Yarmouth Pancake Race
19. Yarmouth Pancake Race
20. Yarmouth Pancake Race
21. Yarmouth Pancake Race
22. Yarmouth Pancake Race
23. Yarmouth Pancake Race
24. Yarmouth Pancake Race
25. Yarmouth Pancake Race
26. Yarmouth Pancake Race
27. Yarmouth Pancake Race
28. Yarmouth Pancake Race
29. Yarmouth Pancake Race
30. Yarmouth Pancake Race
31. Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news
We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information.