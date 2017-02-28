Police are continuing to search for missing Robert Gibson – known as Robbie – on the Isle of Wight today (Tuesday).

Last month, officers and Wight SAR focused a search on an area of dense woodland on the outskirts of Shanklin.

Robbie has been missing from his south London home since June last year.

Luccombe is an area Robbie used to walk along when he visited the Isle of Wight on holiday.

Mr Gibson was seen on CCTV at the Co-op store on Landguard Road, Shanklin.

Leading the investigation, Detective Sargeant John Stirling previously told Isle of Wight Radio:

“It’s quite a dangerous area. If someone goes off the beaten track, then you could get yourself into serious trouble and even slip off the cliff. “Mr Gibson is still being treated as a missing person, but we are realistic and the family are realistic. Our dogs are specially trained in body recovery. “Mr Gibson’s photograph is still out there and he is still on the missing persons register. But for all the publicity we have done, we’ve had no response so far. “There is a possibility he has gone to ground and disappeared – we are looking at all the options.”

