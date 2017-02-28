The Isle of Wight Planning Committee has voted to support an original decision of approving Red Funnel development plans for Trinity Wharf – but refused plans to develop the Redux building in East Cowes.

Councillors voted against the option of approving a motion of full development put forward by Councillor Paul Fuller and seconded by Councillor Bob Blezzard by 7 votes to 2 votes.

A vote to re-affirm the original decision made at a planning meeting five weeks ago were approved by 6 votes to 3.

It means Red Funnel can develop the Trinity Wharf area for use for vehicles, but the Redux building will remain, meaning a new proposed trailer holding area will not be located there.

You can read more about the original meeting here.







