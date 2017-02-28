The Isle Of Wight Goes Flipping Crazy For Pancake Day

Sugar, lemons, chocolate spread or maybe some golden syrup – however you have yours, many of us on the Isle of Wight will be going flipping crazy for pancakes today (Tuesday).

This Shrove Tuesday, the Yarmouth Carnival Committee is hosting its annual pancake race in the square.

Over 100 children from Yarmouth C of E Primary School will be taking part along with races for other age categories.

Businesses, from the town, will race to win the coveted “Shrove Tuesday Trophy”.

Money raised from the day will be given to Yarmouth Primary’s school fund.

Organiser, Chris Waddington said:

“People can just turn up. If they want to run in the over 50’s or the men or the ladies then they just get in the line. It’s great fun.”

The event takes place from 10.30am.

Meanwhile, a Ryde councillor will be tossing pancakes in aid of an Isle of Wight charity.

Councillor Michael Lilley will be trying to flip as many pancakes as he can in five minutes.

It is part of the National Big Pancake Day Campaign across the UK, which aims to raise awareness of poverty.

Councillor Lilley said:

“Ryde Foodbank is based in my ward, Ryde East, and Ryde East along with Ryde South has some of the highest poverty on the Island and is within the top 10 of most deprived areas in the UK. “I went through a period of my life 30 years ago when I was a single parent dad with 3 children and can relate… I had hoped in my dreams that in 2017 that things had changed, but in fact, they are worse. “Ryde and other parts of Isle of Wight have families, older people, individuals, and children that are going hungry. We need to come together and fight poverty on the Island. It is a sad fact that we need Food Banks, and we shouldn’t, but without them people would starve.”

A spokesperson from Ryde Food Bank said:

“Food poverty is a hidden issue on the Island and we are extremely grateful to Councillor Lilley for raising awareness on national Big Pancake Day. In the last six months, the food bank has provided emergency food to 347 adults and 223 children in the Ryde area alone. The reason they are in crisis varies from low income, benefit changes, debt or sickness”.

Money raised from the event will be donated to Ryde Food Bank.







