Want a few more Isle of Wight Festival acts to get excited about? Yes, we thought so. You’re welcome!

The Pretenders are among the latest raft of acts announced this morning (Tuesday) for the Isle of Wight Festival, which returns to Seaclose Park in June.

Chrissie Hynde’s “Back On The Chain Gang”, “2000 Miles” and “Brass In Pocket” band will cross the Solent for the historic music event.

Brighton band The Kooks will make the trip.

“Inside Out” singer, Dublin’s Imelda May, will return to the Isle of Wight Festival.

Alison Moyet, who has previously rocked the Big Top, will return this year. Former Spice Girl Melanie C will also be at the four-day festival.

“Female Of The Species” band Space will entertain the crowds.

Razorlight, Starsailor and Scouting For Girls have also been unveiled.

Tom Chaplin, Alex Francis, Lucy Spraggan, Bang Bang Romeo, Victoria, Wild Front, The Slow Readers Club, Showhawk Duo and Paradisa will also play at the event that is headlined by Rod Stewart, Arcade Fire, Run DMC and David Guetta.







