Donald Trump has said he wants to raise the amount America spends on defence by a record $54bn (£43bn).

At a meeting with state governors, the President said he would not increase the country’s debt and would pay for the military investment by cutting foreign aid and other federal budgets.

The proposal will be looked at by government departments and is expected to be part of a budget blueprint which will be released in the coming month.

Discussing the announcement, Mr Trump called his plan a public safety budget which was based on his campaign promises.

He said that it would be a message to the world of American strength, security and resolve, adding: We have to start winning wars again.

The President said he is committed to giving the armed forces the tools they need, and it is reported some of the money could be spent on shipbuilding and aircraft.

America already has the highest defence spending in the world, and a hike would be unusual given that it is not engaged in a major war. However, its special forces and Air Force are active against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Mr Trump also said he wanted to invest in law enforcement and border security in order to keep terrorists and violent criminals out of the United States.

The President will not make the final decision. His plans to ramp up military spending will have to go before Congress.

Although it is controlled by his fellow Republicans, lawmakers will not necessarily follow his plans – and budget negotiations can take months to play out.

Concerns have already been raised about the impact of possible cuts.

Officials familiar with Trump’s budget blueprint said the increase would be financed partly by cuts to foreign aid, the State Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defence programmes.

More than 120 retired US generals and admirals are urging Congress to avoid reductions to US diplomacy and foreign aid.

The Republican chairman of the House armed services committee says Mr Trump’s reported $603bn (£485bn) defence budget request is low – a sign of the fight ahead between Republicans and Democrats, who oppose slashing non-military spending in order to boost Pentagon funding.

