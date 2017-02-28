Residents of one Island town can breathe a sigh of relief, as a new Post Office is set to open.

Cowes has had a temporary Post Office in a portacabin in the the town’s Yacht Haven since December 2015.

Now there are plans to permanently rehouse the Post Office in the local Co-Operative store at Mill Hill Road.

The portacabin will close on the 25th April and it is hoped the relocation will be completed by 19th May.

The Post Office say it will mean longer opening hours – 68 in total across the week and includes Sundays.

In the meantime, Post Offices can be found at

East Cowes Post Office, 9 Wells Road, East Cowes, PO32 6SP

Pallance Road Post Office, 1 Pallance Road, Cowes, PO31 8LN

Newport Post Office, The Co-op, 43-51 Pyle Street, Newport, PO30 1XB

Suzanne Richardson, Regional Network Manager for the Post Office, said:

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

A consultation will now take place until April 11th this year/ Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to [email protected] , via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.







