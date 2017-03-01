The new Beauty And The Beast film is set to feature an "exclusively gay moment" in what is being called a watershed scene for Disney.

The Hollywood live-action remake, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the love-struck couple, comes 26 years after the studio’s classic animation.

But it is one of the sub-plots centering on the character LeFou, played by US actor Josh Gad, which is also getting attention and making headlines.

LeFou, the sidekick of the movie’s main antagonist Gaston (Luke Evans), will explore his sexuality after developing feelings for Gaston.

The film’s director, Bill Condon, told Attitude magazine: LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston.

He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings.

And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away.

But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.

Attitude’s editor-in-chief welcomed the news as a landmark point for LGBT representation.

Matt Cain said: It may have been a long time coming but this is a watershed moment for Disney.

By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene, the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural.

And this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it’s still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay.

Cain added: It’s only a first step towards creating a cinematic world that reflects the one in which many of us are now proud to live.

But it’s a step in the right direction and I applaud Disney for being brave enough to make it and in doing so hopefully helping to change attitudes and bring about real social progress.

:: Beauty And The Beast is released in UK cinemas on 17 March.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments