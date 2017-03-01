East Cowes Is Among Nicest Places To Live In England Says Report

The Isle of Wight’s East Cowes is in the top ten of the nicest places to live in England, according to a report by economists and reported by the Daily Mail.
Surprised? You shouldn’t be. Even Queen Victoria made her holiday home here!
Based on factors including schools, working hours, housing and parks, the report lists the East Cowes postcode (PO32) as number five on the list of desirable locations to live.
Bebington, Wirral takes the top spot, whilst Broadstone, Bournemouth is at number three.
East Cowes beat Eastleigh, Hampshire by one place.