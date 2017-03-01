HM Inspectorate Report: How Did Newport’s Police Cells Fare?

There is praise for an Isle of Wight triage scheme that sees Islanders with mental health problems diverted away from custody to suitable care, following an unannounced inspection of custody services across the Island and Hampshire.

The 11 cells at Newport police station were among the locations covered by the visit from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate. The findings are being published today (Wednesday):

The report found:

“Street triage on the Isle of Wight and telephone triage in the force control room were impressive projects providing early screening to help divert mentally ill detainees from custody. “The control room nurse had no direct access to some health records, which was disappointing, although data collected by the nurse showed that the service was effective.”

However, the findings for people in custody who were in need of a doctor were less positive. Inspectors found detainees on the Isle of Wight had no 24-hour access to a medical professional:

“The mean response time [of a HCP (Health Care Professional)] was 35 minutes. Detainees were referred to an HCP based on risk assessment and/or requests by detainees. The mean rate of detainees seen by an HCP during September 2016 was 45% across the suites. The lowest rates were at Aldershot and Newport, where there was no 24-hour HCP presence.”

The processing of people who had been arrested was quicker on the Isle of Wight than at any of the other locations covered by the report, according to figures for 2015/6. However, inspectors found call bells in Newport’s cells had been muted (although this was fixed when the problem was highlighted).

In general, custody in Hampshire was positive, the report found. There are some further improvements to be made, however, said Peter Clarke, Chief Inspector of Prisons, and Dru Sharpling, HM Inspector of Constabulary.

Inspectors looked at strategy, treatment and conditions, individual rights and health care.

Across the two counties they found:

Custody staff dealt with detainees in a respectful, compassionate and positive way

Cells were generally clean and free from graffiti

Significant improvements had been made in health care

Support for detainees immediately before and on release was extremely good

There had been reasonable attention to addressing issues raised following a self-inflicted death in custody in 2014.

However, inspectors were concerned to find:

There were a substantial number of ligature points in the custody suites (although when inspectors raised this issue, the force took it very seriously)

Not enough data was gathered, including in relation to the use of force, which made it difficult for Hampshire Police and others to assess how well custody services performed

The number of detainees held under section 136 of the Mental Health Act as a place of safety had increased significantly in the previous six months

Most children charged and refused bail remained in custody overnight because the local authority did not provide alternative accommodation.

Peter Clarke and Dru Sharpling said:

“This was a positive inspection and given the very constructive immediate response to our initial findings, we are confident that the force has the necessary drive and commitment to make the required improvements.”

See the report in full here.







