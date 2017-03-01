Isle Of Wight Drivers Told Expect Points Over Phones At The Wheel

Isle of Wight motorists using a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel should be prepared for double the punishment, if they are caught breaking the law from today (Wednesday).

Hampshire Constabulary is working with Thames Valley Police on a week-long crack-down, marking the introduction of new legislation.

From today, drivers illegally using a handheld device will receive six points and a £200 fine. Previously, we could have expected to receive three points and £100 fine.

For the next week, those caught will be guaranteed the points and fine and will not be offered the safety education course. From Wednesday 8 March, the awareness course will no longer be routinely offered as an alternative to a fixed penalty notice. Officers will use their discretion.

Superintendent Simon Dodds, Head of the Joint Roads Policing Unit across both forces, said:

“There is never an excuse for someone to be using their mobile phone while driving and this change in legislation sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated. “To coincide with this change, we will no longer routinely offer the Driver Awareness courses as an alternative to points and a fine. “This toughened stance sends a message to offenders who use mobiles while driving, and the increased penalties better reflect the seriousness of such driver behaviour. “All too often, my officers are faced with the devastation caused by motorists who persist in ignoring the dangers and drive while using their handheld phone. “Lives are tragically lost and families are destroyed by the irresponsible decision to take a call on a handheld device, send a text while driving or search for music. “The safest way is to put down your phone, switch it to silent and place it out of sight to ensure that you will not be tempted to pick it up. “Using your mobile phone while driving needs to be considered to be as socially unacceptable as drink/drug-driving, because the consequences can be fatal. “The message is simple – don’t use your mobile phone while driving – it’s not worth the risk.”









