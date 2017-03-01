Isle Of Wight Man Cycles Around Majorca For Prostate Cancer UK

From one Island to another. One man from the Isle of Wight is cycling nearly 200 miles for charity.

Ian Gregory, who is registered disabled, put his foot to the pedal this morning (Wednesday) and aims to cycle the entire perimeter of the Majorca, an Island located in the Mediterranean.

He plans to tackle the terrain in 15 hours, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Speaking to us from Majorca during his training, he said:

“The only problem that we’ve really found, certainly out here, is the wind. We’re due to get a headwind no matter which way we go. There’s lots of lumps and bumps with hills and mountains you’ve got to climb up, but other than that, so far so good. I’m looking forward to it. “I’m nervous, apprehensive. Part of me is really looking forward to it and getting my teeth back into it. Part of me isn’t looking forward to the first 90 miles because that’s mostly climbing over the mountains, but once I’ve got the mountains out the way, I can get round to Palma and at least I know it’ll be relatively flat.”

Ian said he desperately needs donations:

“Unfortunately the total is still standing at £50…unfortunately we haven’t had a huge response at present but hopefully, finger crossed, people will start donating some pennies and those pennies will help me keep on turning those pedals round and get through the 194 miles.”

If you would like to donate, visit Ian’s “Justgiving” page here.







