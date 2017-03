Isle of Wight parents are finding out from today (Wednesday) if they have won their first choice of secondary school, for the new school year in September.

Forms had to be completed and submitted at the end of October.

Parents could choose up to three options for children currently in year six in the Island’s primary schools.

Today, allocated places are being revealed by email. For those who did not sign up for an email, the Isle of Wight Council is sending out letters.







