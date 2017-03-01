Medina Foodservice Host Catering Exhibition

Food suppliers from across the UK and France have come together today (Wednesday) at the Medina Foodservice and Catering Exhibition.

Pubs, clubs and bars from across the Island are at the event, finding new produce to sell in their establishments.

It is Medina Foodservice’s inaugural event. This year it is taking place at Robin Hill on the outskirts of Newport.

Among the companies with stalls at the event are New Forest Ice Cream, Whitby Scampi and Innovative Foods.

Operations Director, Cory Williams said:

“It’s going really good, I’m really happy with it. Having a great, time. Lots of customers here so far, lots of new products for people to try, lots of local things and it’s really busy. “There are all sort of new stuff here today. We’ve got Millers bakery who make bespoke bakery products…Mojo’s brownies have got some fantastic cakes here.”

Doors close at 6pm.







