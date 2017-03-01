Customers using Wightlink are being told to expect more disruption in the coming weeks as the company’s multi-million development works to its port in Portsmouth continue.

For six days, all Portsmouth-Fishbourne ferries will be diverted to Portsmouth International Port (PIP) on 7, 8, 9 and 28, 29, 30 March.

The cross-Solent firm said work will begin soon on the installation of the two-tier boarding ramp in Portsmouth, meaning the Gunwharf Road car park will be used as an overspill marshalling area.

The existing Portsmouth Gunwharf ticket office will be closed from Friday 10 March until the autumn.

Cars will be checked in at the entrance to the car park and freight will be checked in at the gatehouse. The Costa cafe, toilets and foot passenger waiting area will remain open.

Contractors Trant are starting to put up the new customer experience building at Wightlink’s Gunwharf terminal in Portsmouth.

The blue steel beams will form the skeleton of a three storey structure to house a Costa Coffee branch on the top floor, a 24/7 ‘grab and go’ food area on the ground floor and offices on the first floor.

Project Director, John Burrows, said:

“After many months of preparation, we can now see our £45 million development start to take shape. “While it is all very exciting, the works will inevitably cause some disruption for our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience we cause to their journeys.”

At Fishbourne, concrete supports for the ramp to the linkspan are now in place and the steel ramp will be erected after Easter.

The MoorMaster units that will secure both the new ship and St Clare to the berths at Gunwharf and Fishbourne have arrived, the frames are in place and the suction pads will be installed soon.

Wightlink said the system will cut turnaround times by three minutes and added that its new flagship vessel will be completed in spring 2018.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments