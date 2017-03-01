Councillors have been told they should refuse a new licence for a zoo where almost 500 animals have died in four years.

The deaths at South Lakes Safari Zoo in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, from 2013 to 2016 were revealed in a report prepared by officers at Barrow Borough Council.

The council’s licensing regulatory committee will decide the zoo’s fate at a meeting next Monday.

In June 2016, the zoo was fined £255,000 after one of its employees, Sarah McClay, 24, was killed by a Sumatran tiger in May 2013.

It was hit with an additional £42,500 fine after it also pleaded guilty to other health and safety law breaches when a zoo keeper fell from a ladder while preparing to feed big cats in July 2014.

In response to the application by David Gill, who founded the zoo in 1994, for a fresh licence, Government-appointed inspectors said they were dismayed by the obvious deficiencies in the accommodation, the overcrowding and the lack of proper welfare and husbandry.

They said the post-mortem database – detailing the deaths of 486 animals – shows a clear picture of poor management with uncontrolled breeding and lack of any programme of preventative and curative veterinary medicine, with resultant ongoing welfare issues for the animals.

It noted the poor design facilities of animal houses which could and probably would act as both a potential danger to the staff and the animals.

And in reference to the number of animal escapes in the past, the inspectors said they believed that if a new licence was granted there was a reasonable likelihood that animals may continue to escape, and that if escaped they might injuriously affect the health or safety of persons living in the neighbourhood.

In a letter to the council, the Captive Animals Protection Society, which has carried out its own inspection visits, wrote: The conduct of this zoo has been some of the worst we have seen in many years and we feel that a case for closure is strong.

The council’s officers conclude in their report: The lack of senior supervision and management is evident throughout the zoo, including the failures of the local veterinary service, leading to deplorable standards, compromised welfare and deaths.

Lawyers for Mr Gill said that although he remained the licence holder he had stepped away from all trading and management activities connected with the zoo, transferring full responsibility to Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd.

On the zoo’s Facebook page, Cumbria Zoo Company’s chief executive Karen Brewer said it had a continuing commitment to animal welfare since the firm began operating the site in January.

(c) Sky News 2017: Nearly 500 animal deaths at South Lakes Safari Zoo in four years







