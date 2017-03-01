Plans to build 80 homes at Westridge Farm in Ryde have been deferred.

At a meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s Planning Committee last night (Tuesday), councillors deferred a decision so more information could be sought.

Members originally turned down the application due to concerns over an access road and highway grounds. Island Roads previously stated it was happy with the access.

Issues around the potential loss of the dairy farm and the number of cattle at the farm were also raised, forcing the meeting to be adjourned for around 15 minutes while planning officers could speak to the farmer in the public gallery.

Councillor Daryll Pitcher said the committee must take into account the fact the Island could lose its New Homes Bonus from Central Government if plans were rejected.

Members agreed to seek more information about how the viability of the dairy farm would be affected by the development.

It will be discussed again at a future planning meeting.